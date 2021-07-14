BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Violent gunfire shakes two busy shopping centers within hours of each other in the Baltimore area on Tuesday.

The first was at Security Square Mall between officers and a homicide suspect on the run. The second was at a Giant Grocery Store at the Reisterstown Road Plaza after a security guard ignited his weapon.

Police said the shooting at Giant happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The incident started with an argument. Eyewitnesses told WJZ they heard loud voices and then multiple shots coming from the back of the store.

Police reported that the grocery store’s armed guard shot two people after the verbal dispute turned physical. The woman was left with a gunshot wound in her hand. The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Shoppers were left stunned. “I’m in shock!” one shopper told WJZ.

When pharmacy technician Odera Odunze heard the shots, he pulled as many shoppers into the pharmacy and locked them inside for safety.

“I just tried to calm everybody down and just make sure nobody got hurt or anything like that. We weren’t seen cause we had no idea what was going on. It was really frightening,” Odunze said.

Shoppers like Roland Parker said he’ll never forget the scene tonight at his neighborhood store. “Everybody was numb. It was a numbing scene. I come here every other day for my wife’s prescription or whatever and I never expected something crazy like this,” said Parker.

The store is currently closed but they hope to re-open on Wednesday. Police are investigating the incident.

WJZ reached out to Giant Foods for a comment but they said they cannot comment during an active investigation.