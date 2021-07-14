BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in six years, Garth Brooks is returning to Baltimore.
Brooks will be playing M&T Bank Stadium on October 2 at 7 p.m. It will be his first show at the stadium, and the concert will be held rain or shine.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. The all-inclusive tickets are $94.95
- Visiting http://www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
- Calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784
- Using the Ticketmaster app on all mobile devices