By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in six years, Garth Brooks is returning to Baltimore.

Brooks will be playing M&T Bank Stadium on October 2 at 7 p.m. It will be his first show at the stadium, and the concert will be held rain or shine.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. The all-inclusive tickets are $94.95

Organizers said you can buy tickets by:

