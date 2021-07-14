WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland’s trauma centers and their patients could benefit from nearly $2 million for a data project from research studies included in the Defense Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger’s office announced Wednesday.
The House Appropriations Committee approved the bill by a 33-23 vote, and it now heads to the full House of Representatives for consideration, according to a statement.READ MORE: Ravens Fans Can Claim Free Training Camp Practice Passes Beginning Thursday
The money would be for the Coalition for National Trauma Research to create a repository of data from research studies that trauma centers like the University of Maryland’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and the Johns Hopkins Hospital and Bayview Medical Center could use. The CNTR would be able to curate and upload 30,000 data points from 64 different military and civilian trauma studies into the repository, according to the statement.READ MORE: Two Baltimore Men Sentenced For Drug Distribution Conspiracy As Investigation Seized Kilogram Quantities, Nearly $536K
The Department of Defense supported building the National Trauma Research Repository with a vision of a single, central repository to house data from federally-funded trauma clinical trials. The money is needed to provide the support to populate the database.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your First Monthly Check Coming?
Two surgeons from Shock Trauma and Johns Hopkins submitted letters of support, along with the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, according to the statement. CNTR’s member organizations include nearly 157,000 medical professionals including trauma surgeons, burn specialists, orthopedic and neurological surgeons; emergency physicians, trauma nurses and EMS providers; geriatric and rehabilitation specialists; and survivor and patient support communities.