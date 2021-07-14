MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Abandoned Baby, Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a newborn baby was found with its umbilical cord attached Wednesday morning in Glen Burnie.

Officials said around 6 a.m. someone reported finding the infant in a wooded area of the 600 block of Greenway Road. The infant was transported to an area hospital and is alive.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Update: What You Need To Know

The baby did suffer some scratches from being on the ground, police said.

READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Angelo Harrod Charged In Death Of USNA Mom Michelle Cummings, Who Was Killed By Stray Bullet In Annapolis

CBS Baltimore Staff