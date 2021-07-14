GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a newborn baby was found with its umbilical cord attached Wednesday morning in Glen Burnie.
Officials said around 6 a.m. someone reported finding the infant in a wooded area of the 600 block of Greenway Road. The infant was transported to an area hospital and is alive.
The baby did suffer some scratches from being on the ground, police said.
Newborn with umbilical cord attached found in Glen Burnie this morning—abandoned but alive @wjz pic.twitter.com/nR5UZfD7Bq
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 14, 2021