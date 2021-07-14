TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Terri Smith, Baltimore County Public Schools’ food service operations manager and president of the Maryland School Nutrition Association, has received the President’s Award of Excellence and the President’s Award of Service from the National School Nutrition Association.
Only three state nutrition association presidents who demonstrate leadership in implementing strategies that promote nutrition programs in their states receive the award each year, according to a statement from the Baltimore County schools system.
The award recognizes the dedication and commitment state presidents provide throughout the year, striving to accomplish the association’s mission, vision, and strategic goals.
Smith joined the school system's Office of Food and Nutrition Services in 2001 as an area field representative. She was promoted to area supervisor and then, in 2015, she stepped into her current role.
As manager of foodservice operations, Smith has developed a cafeteria manager training program and an office-wide professional development plan for all cafeteria workers.
During the 2020-2021 school year, she guided the operations team in implementing the emergency mobile meal program offering free meals to all students.
In 2015, Smith joined the MSNA as a member of the annual convention committee. She became vice president in 2018, president-elect in 2019, and president in 2020.
She will be honored during the MSNA’s annual conference, which is being held virtually this week.