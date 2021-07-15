ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The City Council of Annapolis announced the passing of The Medicare For All Act of 2021. This is the first resolution in Maryland State Capitol history in support of Federal Bill H.R. 1976.
"Healthcare is a basic human right, and this is also fiscal common sense for our city. Medicare for All would reduce city healthcare expenditures and enable local governments across our state to reinvest this money back into the community," said Alderman Savidge.
The final vote included eight in favor of the bill.
“The Medicare for All Act of 2021 will guarantee that all residents of Annapolis will be fully covered for health care without copays, deductibles, or other out-of-pocket costs, and would save millions in taxpayer dollars now spent on premiums that provide often inadequate health insurance coverage for
government employees,” according to the resolution.
“COVID-19 merely highlighted the already glaring racial inequities that exist in our healthcare system. It’s past time for a single-payer universal healthcare system in the country that doesn’t leave out the poorest and most vulnerable in our communities,” said Carl Snowden, Convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders.