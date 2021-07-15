ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A judge denied bail Thursday for Angelo Harrod, the man accused of firing the stray bullet that killed Michelle Cummings in Annapolis.

Harrod appeared today, by video from the county jail in courtroom two of the district court. He has eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings last month.

Angelo Harrod’s statement of charges stretches to two pages. He is being held without bond in the murder of Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings. pic.twitter.com/SSwfmqxZgR — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 15, 2021

Harrod is facing three life sentences in the murder of the Texas mom who was in town last month to see her son’s induction into the Naval Academy.

“Thank you for the due diligence to bring justice to bear to the Cummings family,” said Sean Buck, Vice Admiral, and U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent.

Officials announced his arrest on Wednesday and prosecutors detailed the charges Thursday. They said he escaped home detention and the bullets were meant for two others parked in a car.

Harrod’s attorney told the judge today he maintains his innocence. As SAO Miller was rattling off the charges, Harrod’s mother shook her head and spoke up, “Prove it.” She declined to speak after the hearing. — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 15, 2021

In addition to the video evidence, court documents said a witness positively identified Harrod to detectives. The State’s Attorney told the judge a bullet went through the visor of the car of the intended targets.

Cummings was sitting in the patio of the hotel just behind a fence and trees, directly in the line of fire.

The prosecutor told the judge Harrod’s actions showed a “brazen and reckless disregard for human life.”

The prosecutor told the court CCTV surveillance video shows Harrod “preparing for an ambush” and opening fire. A bullet hit the visor of the intended targets’ car, he said. Harrod showed a “brazen and reckless disregard for human life,” Miller said. pic.twitter.com/7RN29OuMwS — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 15, 2021

She declined to comment after the judge ruled her son be held without bond.

Harrod will appear in the same courtroom here for his preliminary hearing on Aug. 11.

Cummings’ memorial service in Houston is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Her funeral is planned for Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.