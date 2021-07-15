MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By Paul Gessler
Filed Under:Annapolis, Crime, Maryland, Michelle Cummings, Shooting, U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A judge denied bail Thursday for Angelo Harrod, the man accused of firing the stray bullet that killed Michelle Cummings in Annapolis.

Harrod appeared today, by video from the county jail in courtroom two of the district court. He has eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings last month.

READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Angelo Harrod Charged In Death Of USNA Mom Michelle Cummings, Who Was Killed By Stray Bullet In Annapolis

Harrod is facing three life sentences in the murder of the Texas mom who was in town last month to see her son’s induction into the Naval Academy.

“Thank you for the due diligence to bring justice to bear to the Cummings family,” said Sean Buck, Vice Admiral, and U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent.

Officials announced his arrest on Wednesday and prosecutors detailed the charges Thursday. They said he escaped home detention and the bullets were meant for two others parked in a car.

READ MORE: Reward For Info In Michelle Cummings' Death Nearly Doubles To $57K Through USNA Alumni Donations

In addition to the video evidence, court documents said a witness positively identified Harrod to detectives. The State’s Attorney told the judge a bullet went through the visor of the car of the intended targets.

Cummings was sitting in the patio of the hotel just behind a fence and trees, directly in the line of fire.

The prosecutor told the judge Harrod’s actions showed a “brazen and reckless disregard for human life.”
His attorney said he maintains his innocence and his mother spoke up during the hearing, imploring prosecutors to “prove it” when detailing the shooting.

She declined to comment after the judge ruled her son be held without bond.

Harrod will appear in the same courtroom here for his preliminary hearing on Aug. 11.

Cummings’ memorial service in Houston is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Her funeral is planned for Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Angelo Harrod, APD

 

MORE NEWS: Midshipman To Continue at Naval Academy Despite Mother’s Death from Stray Bullets In Annapolis

 

Paul Gessler