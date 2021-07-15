ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A judge denied bail Thursday for Angelo Harrod, the man accused of firing the stray bullet that killed Michelle Cummings in Annapolis.

Cummings was shot while she was in town for her son’s Naval Academy signing.

Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.

Harrod will be charged with first- and second-degree murder and numerous related charges in Cummings’ death. He will also be charged with two counts of attempted murder for the incident that lead to her death.

WJZ’s Paul Gessler was present for the bail review hearing.

Prosecutor Jason Miller referenced Harrod’s “horrendous criminal record”. He has eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases.

Harrod allegedly committed this murder after cutting his ankle bracelet off on house arrest on May 3.

Harrod’s attorney told the judge he maintains his innocence. As SAO Miller was rattling off the charges, Harrod’s mother shook her head and spoke up, “Prove it.”

She declined to speak after the hearing.

The prosecutor told the court CCTV surveillance video shows Harrod “preparing for an ambush” and opening fire. A bullet hit the visor of the intended targets’ car, he said. Harrod showed a “brazen and reckless disregard for human life,” Miller said.

