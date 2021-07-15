BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High heat and humidity has settled for a heatwave lasting through the weekend in the Baltimore region.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letita Dzirasa has extended the Code Red Extreme Heat alert through July 17.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Dr. Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”

Temperatures will stay in the low- to mid-90s through the week, but the heat index will show temperatures up to nearing 100 degrees Thursday, day four of the heatwave.

#mdwx And here is the second of two. The reality. The current heat index. pic.twitter.com/UdzjOMsMl8 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 15, 2021

Spotty thunderstorms visited for the first three days of the week, but Marty Bass said the threat will be minimal Thursday and Friday.

#mdwx As we approach the Noon hour the Storm Prediction Center STILL has us in just a "box" for garden variety t-storms if any. pic.twitter.com/FLKKXbJ78G — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 15, 2021

It’s expected to cool down toward the weekend, but not too much. High 80s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Anchor Tim Williams noticed that the high heat coincides with Artscape, a notoriously hot Baltimore art festival.

#mdwx Shout out to Tim Williams who has identified EXACTLY why it is so hot this week, and will be into the weekend. Normally this would be the week leading up to, and the weekend of Artscape. You can set your weather clocks by this. Yearly. Guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/kGoyAzxi9i — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 14, 2021

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers from Wednesday, July 14 until Friday, July 16:

Harford Senior Center

Hatton Senior Center

Oliver Senior Center

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging

However, while temperatures remain in the upper 90s, here are a few safety tips from Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram:

The Maryland Department of Health also released a few tips on how to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the city’s health department recommends:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations

Check on older, sick, or frail people in your community who may need help in the heat.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Remember to check on family and friends who may have a hard time coping with the high temperatures. Information on cooling centers can be found here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov/coderedinfo.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.