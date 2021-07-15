BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week has teamed up with OLD BAY, Maryland’s iconic seasoning, to bring a twist to the special week. The event, full of special restaurant deals and events for foodies, will run from July 24 to August 2.
Participating restaurants will have brunch and lunch prices reduced to $10, $15, or $20 and dinner prices will be set to $25, $35, or $45. The special deals don't include tax or tips, but savings are guaranteed for those looking to eat their way through Charm City.
The program is Covid friendly and wallet friendly. This year, the deals will be available for takeout and delivery service in addition to dining in. Instead of the normal $175 price to participate in restaurant week, the price has been reduced to $50.
As part of its partnership with OLD Bay, there will be the “The Great Old Bay Crab Hunt” will be held, an augmented reality scavenger hunt. Visit OLDBAYCrabHunt.com to learn more details.
The promotions hope to boost restaurants after a year of pandemic slump. For more information and to find participating restaurants, head to http://baltimorerestaurantweek.com