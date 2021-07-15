BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford will co-chair the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 FIFA World Cup Host Committee, which is the organization behind Baltimore’s bid to host the World Cup.
“We’re like Joe Lewis and Muhammad Ali,” said Scott in reference to him and Rutherford as a team. “We always win.”READ MORE: Capital Gazette Trial: Jurors Begin Deliberation
Mayor Scott said the opportunity would put Baltimore on an international stage and pour in millions of dollars in tax revenue.
“This bid is a strategic priority because a successful campaign will achieve great benefits for all of Baltimore and all of Maryland,” said Scott.
Rutherford said the state and city are committed to fighting the criminal activity that can come with an international event like the World Cup.READ MORE: Bail Denied For Angelo Harrod, Man Charged In Death Of USNA Mom Michelle Cummings
Talks of Charm City hosting the massively popular international sporting event have been around nearly a decade before the games would be held.
In April, the organization behind the bid released logos for the games.
There are three options, and all symbolize the bid’s deep connection to local culture. They are the “Hon Playing Soccer,” a pink flamingo and a blue-green crab.MORE NEWS: No Bail For Baltimore Cop Eric Banks, Accused Of Killing Teen Stepson
Any concern if Baltimore is a soccer town? Baltimore ranked #1 or #2 in viewer markets as it pertains to the overall viewership of both the men and women’s World Cup games.