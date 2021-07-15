ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — A jury has found Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible in the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting that left five dead. The verdict was unanimous.

The judge said the defendant has 10 days to request a new trial. When asked if he understood, the defendant did not respond.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed in the shooting in June 2018.

During the defense’s closing argument the defense attorney thanked the jury for their service and said “it is natural to have sympathy for the victims in [the defendant’s] violent and horrifying act, but you are not to base your verdict on that type if emotion.”

The prosecution began its argument by using a chess analogy to help them prove that the defendant planned his every move. The prosecutor ended by saying to the jury: “Find him criminally responsible.”

Both closing arguments lasted a little over an hour each.

The judge dismissed the six alternate jurors, and the remaining 12 jurors started deliberations Thursday afternoon.

A psychiatrist who took the stand for the prosecution Wednesday told the court that Ramos decided he was going to attack the Capital Gazette in 2016.

The doctor also said the fact that he called 911 after the shooting shows he acknowledged the criminality of what he did.

