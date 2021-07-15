WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers along with U.S. Senators announced nearly $3 million in federal funding aimed to improve maternal and child healthcare services across the state on Thursday.
The funding totaling $2,987,679 comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will be used to expand and improve care and specialized services for both mothers and children.
“This challenging year has brought long-standing disparities in maternal and child health care into sharper focus,” the lawmakers said. “We must ensure that at-risk populations have the high-quality care they need and deserve. Team Maryland remains committed to providing all Marylanders – regardless of their race, ethnicity, income or zip code – with affordable and accessible health care.”
The state previously announced a $72 million initiative to support mothers and children.