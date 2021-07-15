BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Evey lived most of her life feeling she was in the wrong body.
She had identity issues, depression, and even suicidal thoughts.
Linh Bui: What’s it like spending most of your life hiding who you are?
Evey: It's the cruelest thing you can think of.
Her journey began in West Virginia and ended with gender reassignment surgery here in Baltimore.
WJZ's Linh Bui spoke with Dr. Del Corral who said Evey's story is not uncommon and talks about how he's helping transgendered patients one at a time.
The local doctor helping transgender patients right here in Maryland — that story Thursday night at 11 p.m.