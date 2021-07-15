MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department said a man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday after he was pinned beneath a heavy piece of machinery in Kingsville.

Officials said around 2:30 p.m. that fire department members were trying to extract the man at the 11000 block of Cedar Lane.

The man was extracted by 2:40, and will be flown to a trauma center, officials said.

There is no further information about the circumstances of the incident.

