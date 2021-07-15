MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Maryland News, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man was shot in southwest Baltimore Wednesday night.

Shortly after midnight, officers reported to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital. There, they found a 40-year-old man who was shot in the pelvis, Police said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the man was shot in the area of Smallwood and Ramsey Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

CBS Baltimore Staff