GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is reminding Marylanders of the Aug. 15 deadline to renew documents that expired during the Covid-19 State of Emergency.
Marylanders whose driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards that expired between March 12, 2020, and Aug. 15, 2020, must renew before the Aug. 15 deadline. The standard legal requirement of retaking both the written and behind-the-wheel portions of the driving test will be in effect for those with a driver’s license expired over one year will be in effect beginning Aug. 16.
MDOT is encouraging customers to schedule an appointment as far in advance as possible. MDOT MVA branch offices are continuing to operate by appointment only.
The extension for all other expired documents issued by MDOT including vehicle registrations and handicap cards expired June 30. Those with expired registrations are encouraged to visit the MDOT website to renew.