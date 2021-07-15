MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Covid-19 State Of Emergency, Expired License, ID cards, Maryland, MDOT, MVA

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is reminding Marylanders of the Aug. 15 deadline to renew documents that expired during the Covid-19 State of Emergency.

Marylanders whose driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards that expired between March 12, 2020, and Aug. 15, 2020, must renew before the Aug. 15 deadline. The standard legal requirement of retaking both the written and behind-the-wheel portions of the driving test will be in effect for those with a driver’s license expired over one year will be in effect beginning Aug. 16.

MDOT is encouraging customers to schedule an appointment as far in advance as possible. MDOT MVA branch offices are continuing to operate by appointment only.

The extension for all other expired documents issued by MDOT including vehicle registrations and handicap cards expired June 30. Those with expired registrations are encouraged to visit the MDOT website to renew.

CBS Baltimore Staff