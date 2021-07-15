GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said Thursday the mother of the newborn baby girl found in a wooded area in Glen Burnie Wednesday has been identified and received medical care. She also has access to crisis intervention and other emergency resources.
Police said the infant was found, umbilical cord attached, near a bike trail on Greenway Road early Wednesday morning.
The baby was transported to an area hospital and was unharmed and alive.
