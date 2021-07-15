BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shortly before noon Thursday, a judge denied bail for Eric Banks Jr., a Baltimore City officer who is accused of killing his teen stepson Dasan Jones.

On July 6, police found Dasan’s body hidden in an attic crawlspace at Banks’ townhome in Curtis Bay. Anne Arundel County’s police chief told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that Banks tried to cover it up.

“I can say with confidence that he was very deceptive,” Awad said.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ revealed that Dasan had injuries to his neck, face and mouth. Police found his wet, bloody clothes smelling of bleach in a dresser drawer.

According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer and tried to reach for the officer’s gun.

“During this altercation with police, Mr. Banks said, and I quote, “My life is over. Choke me. Choke me. Choke me,“ said Justin Mulcahy, Anne Arundel County police spokesman.

Banks’ attorney said his client plans to plead not guilty.

“My client adamantly denies being involved in the death of DJ,“ defense attorney Warren Brown told Hellgren.

“Circumstantially, we understand how the state’s attorney’s office can charge a homicide here. The issue is what gave rise to this asphyxiation — whether it was suicide or homicide,” Brown said. “The young man and my client had spoken both in the past about suicide. In fact, when my client was arrested, he was attempting a suicide by cop hoping that he was going to get shot.”