BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man killed in a shooting at a Giant grocery store on Reisterstown Road Tuesday has been identified at 24-year-old Nicholes Lee.
Police said the shooting at Giant happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The incident started with an argument. Eyewitnesses told WJZ they heard loud voices and then multiple shots coming from the back of the store.
The store’s armed guard shot two people after the verbal dispute turned physical, according to police. A woman was left with a gunshot wound in her hand. Lee was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.