By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Warrant Apprehension Task Force who were injured in a shooting while attempting to serve a warrant in Woodlawn Tuesday were released from Shock Trauma Wednesday afternoon.

The officers left the doors of the medical center and entered a ceremonial gauntlet outside, surrounded by applause from staff and police.

Police said the officers approached Justin Powell, the suspect in a homicide, in his car at Security Square Mall. Police reported Powell then opened fire at the officers.

“What we saw today was exactly what officers go through these are the most dangerous situations imaginable,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison Tuesday. “But they did their job with bravery, with courage and with professionalism.”

