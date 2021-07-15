BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will join Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford to make an announcement about Baltimore’s bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
WJZ will stream the announcement live on this page Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Talks of Charm City hosting the massively popular international sporting event have been around nearly a decade before the games would be held. The opportunity would put Baltimore on an international stage and pour in millions of dollars in tax revenue.
In April, the organization behind the bid released logos for the games.
There are three options, and all symbolize the bid's deep connection to local culture. They are the "Hon Playing Soccer," a pink flamingo and a blue-green crab.
Any concern if Baltimore is a soccer town? Baltimore ranked #1 or #2 in viewer markets as it pertains to the overall viewership of both the men and women’s World Cup games.