BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A six-year-old girl who was struck and dragged by a car in west Baltimore was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night. Police said she is in stable condition Friday.
Police responded to the collision at 6:22 p.m. at the 400 block of Gold Street. Witnesses said the girl emerged onto the street from between two parked cars. The striking car reportedly couldn’t stop in time, and the girl was dragged underneath the vehicle.
She was extracted from the car and hospitalized, where she underwent surgery Thursday night.