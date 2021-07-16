BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sorry slowpokes! If you waited to claim a free pass to the Ravens Stadium Practice at the M&T Bank Stadium, it’s a bit too late now.
The Ravens announced all 37,000 passes were claimed within 24 hours Friday.
The practice will feature football, family fun and a fireworks show.
"We are thrilled with the response we received from our fans, who are clearly enthusiastic about the upcoming season," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said. "The excitement surrounding training camp is palpable, and we can't wait to host the Ravens Flock at M&T Bank Stadium as our team prepares for what will surely be another memorable year."
Don’t sleep on it next year!