BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coronavirus cases are going up again, and experts warn that major outbreaks can still occur in places where vaccination rates are low.

Many states now seeing covid numbers jump into the triple digits. That’s the case here in Maryland for the fourth consecutive day. Experts say it’s a good idea to start taking preventative measures, but also want you to know there’s no reason to panic.

Up until now, Johns Hopkins researchers say vaccinations and natural immunity have combined to bring covid infection rates down this summer.

But in the last 2 weeks alone, the number of new cases has doubled, and the threat of another major outbreak is possible in areas where vaccine rates are low.

“It’s been reasonable to start engaging in those social activities that have been so meaningful to all of us,” said Dr. David Dowdy, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “I also think it’s now reasonable to start thinking about reinstituting measures and being a little bit more careful to make sure we don’t have a major wave of disease in the next month or so.”

Dowdy said that we’re now seeing more transmissible variants, which is natural for an infectious disease like covid.

As of July 12, there are now 90 reported cases of the Delta variant in our area.

“Those that are unvaccinated are the ones that are ultimately going to acquire the disease and spread it further,” said Dr. Reginald Brown of Grace Medical Center.

In most cases, those who are hospitalized with covid are not vaccinated, prompting this warning from Mayor Brandon Scott.

“100 percent of people dying from COVID-19 right now in our state are unvaccinated,” said Scott. “That tells us something.”

In Baltimore, 61% of adults have at least one shot.

Baltimore resident Kate Rhea said she hopes that number continues to climb.

“People are getting lax, traveling more, going on vacation, think it’s just important to be mindful that coronavirus is still around and we need to take all the precaution that we can,” Rhea said.

There’s no evidence that current vaccines are any less effective against the Delta variant.