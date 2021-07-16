BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore officers were indicted Thursday on charges for the assault of a 17-year-old boy last year, the Baltimore State’s Attorney Office said.

The office said in its Tuesday announcement that Officer Maxwell Dundore body slammed the teenager, choked him, threatened to kill him and kicked the boy in the face while he was handcuffed. He is charged with charges of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Officials said Sergeant Brendan O’Leary minimized the assault and lied in his Use Of Force Investigation. He is charged with false statement and misconduct in office

Officials said Officer Maxwell Dundore responded with another officer to the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue on April 27, 2020, for a report of a car theft. There, he reportedly saw the teenager getting out of the stolen car.

Officials said the teenage suspect began to flee on foot, but Dundore chased him and grabbed him and they both fell to the ground. When the teen got up, Dundore reportedly grabbed him by the waist, lifted him up, and slammed him into the ground.

Dundore then reportedly wrapped his legs around the teen and wrapped his arm around their neck. When the teen struggled, officials reported Dundore said “I swear to God, I’ll choke you out if you don’t stop.”

When the teen reportedly kicked at the other officer, Dundore allegedly grabbed the boy’s chin with both hands and pulled his head back.

Officials said as the teen struggled for air, Dundore said “I will choke you. I will kill you.” Dundore then reportedly released his grip on the teen’s neck.

By then, more officers had arrived and the teen was arrested. While the boy was handcuffed and laying on the ground, Dundore reportedly pushed the right side of his face. Officials said Dundore then stood up and “back-kicked” him in the face.

Dundore then began to taunt the teenager, calling him “stupid ass.” Dundore told the teen to shut up when he complained about the kick, officials said.

Dundore reportedly later said to another officer on the scene “I did slam him.”

BPD Sergeant O’Leary was required by policy to document the use of force incident. O’Leary reportedly responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

The State’s Attorney Office said that although O’Leary said he watched body camera footage for his report, the report didn’t match reality.

Officials said O’Leary downplayed the body slam and choke in his report, completely omitted Dundore pushing the boy’s face, and lied about Dundore’s kick.

“Sergeant O’Leary falsely stated in his report that ‘While standing up, Adams grabbed Officer Dundore’s shoelaces causing him to trip. He was able to stand up but his foot inadvertently struck Adams in the left side of his face,'” the office said in its announcement.

Officials said O’Leary’s report would lead investigators to believe Dundore was within BPD policy.

If convicted, Dundore faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for the second-degree assault charge. O’Leary faces a maximum of six months for the false statement.

There is no max sentence for Dundore and O’Leary’s misconduct in office charges.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Friday on the indictment:

“I am aware that two members of the Baltimore Police Department were indicted today for an incident involving the arrest of a teenager last April. I am disgusted by these allegations and remain committed to improving this culture and lack of humanity. Building a safer Baltimore is my top priority. Police can apprehend suspects without unduly harming or degrading them. Moreover, I will continue to advocate before the Maryland General Assembly for the necessary local authority to immediately terminate officers for clearly egregious conduct in the interest of public safety. I look forward to a swift and thorough judicial process.”

Read both indictments below: