By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for Herbert Lugay, a missing 70-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Lugay was last seen Friday at 12:45 p.m. on the 3300 block of Egerton Road. He was wearing a red Polo t-shirt, black pants and brown sandals, and should be wearing a medical bracelet.

He is 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone who has seen Lugay or knows where he is asked to call 911.

