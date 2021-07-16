LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) —Thousands of Americans are heading to the airport to jet out of town.

Just last weekend, TSA said there were over 76,000 passengers at the airport and they’re expecting that number to go up.

Experts said July is typically the busiest month for travel and this weekend, they’re bringing in 20 new hires to help assist with the demand.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport officials said last week they had over 76,000 passengers screened — up 133 percent from this time last year.

“The travel volume is up from last summer as more and more people are getting vaccinated and as more and more people are eager to resume travel,” said Lisa Farbstein, TSA.

Last month, officials warned of staff shortages that caused delays nationwide. In Maryland, beginning this weekend TSA said they’re bringing on new hires to ensure things run smoothly.

“We are seeing an increase in the passenger flow compared to last summer that’s for sure. So we’re making sure we have as many lanes open and staffed as possible,” Farbstein added.

The mask mandate remains in effect until Sept. 13. TSA said they want to remind people to continue wearing their masks.