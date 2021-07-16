MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 183 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. It’s the fourth straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases.

The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.47 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 1.18%.

Hospitalizations decreased by 12 to 120. Of those hospitalized, 75 remain in acute care and 45 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 463,848 total confirmed cases and 9,561 deaths.

There are 3,487,404 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,025,371 doses. Of those, 3,537,967 are first doses with 7,374 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,220,204 second doses, 7,432 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 267,200 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 646 in the last day.

The state reported 75.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,072 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,125 (653) 15*
Baltimore 66,127 (1,648) 41*
Baltimore City 53,267 (1,235) 25*
Calvert 4,251 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,359 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,552 (248) 6*
Cecil 6,398 (152) 2*
Charles 11,015 (214) 2*
Dorchester 2,857 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,897 (334) 10*
Garrett 2,057 (64) 1*
Harford 16,703 (295) 6*
Howard 19,406 (248) 7*
Kent 1,362 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,432 (1,577) 51*
Prince George’s 85,875 (1,560) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,017 (51) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,091 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,628 (42) 0*
Talbot 2,188 (44) 0*
Washington 14,697 (329) 4*
Wicomico 7,757 (174) 0*
Worcester 3,715 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (17) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,313 (3) 0*
10-19 47,911 (6) 1*
20-29 85,070 (43) 1*
30-39 79,488 (107) 6*
40-49 69,043 (290) 5*
50-59 68,926 (810) 32*
60-69 45,919 (1,631) 25*
70-79 25,201 (2,426) 43*
80+ 15,977 (4,243) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 242,633 (4,627) 105*
Male 221,215 (4,934) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 144,773 (3,463) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,492 (326) 11*
White (NH) 164,363 (4,817) 106*
Hispanic 70,561 (838) 19*
Other (NH) 21,704 (103) 1*
Data not available 50,955 (14) 0*

 

