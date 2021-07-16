MARYLAND HEATWAVEHeat Advisory Issued For Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —  Governor Larry Hogan announced that July 17 through July 25 will be designated as “Maryland Buy Local Week” to support Maryland farms and seafood operations.

“We are fortunate to live in a state that produces world-class agricultural and seafood products, and I encourage all Marylanders to join the First Lady and I in choosing Maryland-made ingredients,” said Governor Hogan. “Buying local puts more money back into the pockets of our farmers, watermen, and producers, allowing them to grow their operations, hire more people, support other local businesses, and reinvest in their communities.”

Marylanders are encouraged to incorporate at least one locally grown, produced, or harvested product into their meals.

For more information, visit:  MarylandsBest.net.

