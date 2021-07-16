BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil and Prince George’s Counties until 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Tracking dangerous heat and the potential for storms and flash flooding. I'll have the latest at 11 on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/vTUOFgnNuV
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 17, 2021
The NWS said that multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. They could potentially linger into early Sunday morning.
Rainfall amounts are estimated at one to inches per hour. Rainfall could possibly be heavier causing flash flooding in areas.
Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore, Cecil, Prince Georges and Anne Arundel County in MD until 2:00am Sunday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 17, 2021