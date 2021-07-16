MARYLAND HEATWAVEHeat Advisory Issued For Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil and Prince George’s Counties until 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS said that multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. They could potentially linger into early Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts are estimated at one to inches per hour. Rainfall could possibly be heavier causing flash flooding in areas.

CBS Baltimore Staff