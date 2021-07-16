MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation temporarily paused the processing of backlogged tolls this spring, but they resume Friday, June 16.

MDOT paused mailing Notices Of Toll Due between March and October 2020, and began processing the backlog in November 2020. They paused processing the backlog again this spring to transition to a new tolling system.

READ MORE: Jury Finds Capital Gazette Shooter Criminally Responsible For 2018 Mass Shooting

For E-ZPass customers who travel the Intercounty Connector, transactions from July 2020 onward are now posting to your account.

For those without an E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate account, video toll transactions are processing and will be posted for payment.

READ MORE: ‘Danger to Community’ Baltimore City Officer Remains Jailed On Murder Charges; Prosecutor Calls Crimes ‘Vile’

For more information on billing and to pay online, visit www.DriveEzMD.com.

 

 

MORE NEWS: Bail Denied For Angelo Harrod, Charged With Murder Of USNA Mom Michelle Cummings

 

CBS Baltimore Staff