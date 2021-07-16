ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation temporarily paused the processing of backlogged tolls this spring, but they resume Friday, June 16.
MDOT paused mailing Notices Of Toll Due between March and October 2020, and began processing the backlog in November 2020. They paused processing the backlog again this spring to transition to a new tolling system.
For E-ZPass customers who travel the Intercounty Connector, transactions from July 2020 onward are now posting to your account.
For those without an E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate account, video toll transactions are processing and will be posted for payment.
For more information on billing and to pay online, visit www.DriveEzMD.com.
