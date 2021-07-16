MARYLAND HEATWAVECode Red Extreme Heat Alert Extended Through Saturday For Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police said the man who conned an elderly Ellicott City couple out of $33,000 in May for a roofing job is now behind bars.

Police said 30-year-old William Lee Nicholson was charged in a warrant on financial crimes against a vulnerable adult, theft, theft scheme, and business charges for acting as an unlicensed contractor.

The patrol squad that covers the couple’s neighborhood helped fix the roof in late May.

Nicholson has no fixed address and is being held in a Pennsylvania jail, police said.

