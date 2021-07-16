ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police said the man who conned an elderly Ellicott City couple out of $33,000 in May for a roofing job is now behind bars.
Police said 30-year-old William Lee Nicholson was charged in a warrant on financial crimes against a vulnerable adult, theft, theft scheme, and business charges for acting as an unlicensed contractor.READ MORE: 'Through The Stroke Of A Pen, Lives Will Be Changed': REFORM Alliance CEO Robert Rooks On Mission To Improve Criminal Justice System
The patrol squad that covers the couple’s neighborhood helped fix the roof in late May.
MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Monthly Payments Already Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
When an elderly couple reported to police that they had been scammed out of $33,000 for a roof job, the patrol squad that covers their Ellicott City neighborhood (w/ help from a neighborly roofing expert) decided to trade their duty belts for tool belts & fix the roof themselves. pic.twitter.com/K9QZXdPujCREAD MORE: Baltimore Police Searching For Missing 70-Year-Old Man With Dementia
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) May 28, 2021
Nicholson has no fixed address and is being held in a Pennsylvania jail, police said.