ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Candace Antwine, a member of the Anne Arundel County board of education, died Friday. She was 45.
The school system did not list a cause of death in a statement. Antwine was elected in November 2018 to a six-year term.
She served on the board’s policy and equity committees, as well as on several committees of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education during her tenure, according to the statement.
“Having seen firsthand the education her son, Joey, a Meade graduate, received, Ms. Antwine was proud of the quality of our school system and was committed to ensuring every student receives the same opportunity,” Board President Melissa Ellis said in the statement. “She was passionate about equity and inclusion for all students. Not one to just point out issues that needed to be addressed, Ms. Antwine instead worked closely and energetically with members and staff to drive action that would lead to effective solutions. She was both a cheerleader for the school system and a voice for the community, particularly those who needed a champion.”
Antwine was committed to making a difference, Superintendent George Arlotto said in the statement.
"I will remember Ms. Antwine as someone who sought at every turn to leave our school system in a better place than it was when she arrived," he said. "She was devoted to doing that for the families in her district and throughout our school system."
Antwine served in active duty, reserve and civil servant capacities, including positions with the National Security Agency via the Naval Security Group, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security.
She held a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Mississippi University for Women and a master’s degree in acquisition and procurement from Webster University. She also completed graduate work in Communication, Leadership and Organizational Change at Hawaii Pacific University.
Under Maryland law, the County Council must appoint a successor to fill Antwine’s seat.
Funeral arrangements were not announced.
