MARYLAND HEATWAVEHeat Advisory Issued For Saturday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMCamping World SRX Series
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Flash flood watch, Maryland Weather, National Weather Service, Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First responders in several communities are reporting flooding and urging people to stay home as thunderstorms move through the region Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Washington, northwestern Carroll and northern Frederick counties until 6:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was seen over Boonsboro, seven miles east of Shepherdstown moving northeaster at 40 mp with wind gusts possibly reaching 40 mph.

READ MORE: Lightning Causes Fire At Parkville Apartment Saturday

These winds could cause some trees and large branches to fall, possibly damaging homes and vehicles. Power outages could be possible, and roads could be closed due to downed trees and wires.

Large hail and lightning could pose dangers, and the NWS urges anyone who sees lightning or hears thunder to seek shelter immediately.

The Baltimore County Office of Emergency Management said roads in Essex, Parkville, Middle River, White Marsh and Perry Hall are flooded and have downed wires. Several drivers had to be rescued, officials said.

Similarly, the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association reported multiple rescues from floodwaters and a propane leak in buildings on Pulaski Highway.

A tree fell into a house in the 500 block of Chalcot Square in Essex, but no one was injured, said the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Reports Over 100 Cases 5 Days In A Row

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Between 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain already fell.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil and Prince George’s Counties until 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS said that multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. They could potentially linger into early Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts are estimated at one to inches per hour. Rainfall could possibly be heavier causing flash flooding in areas.

MORE NEWS: Two Shot In Early Morning Shooting

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Chelsea Ingram