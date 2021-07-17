BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First responders in several communities are reporting flooding and urging people to stay home as thunderstorms move through the region Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Washington, northwestern Carroll and northern Frederick counties until 6:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was seen over Boonsboro, seven miles east of Shepherdstown moving northeaster at 40 mp with wind gusts possibly reaching 40 mph.

These winds could cause some trees and large branches to fall, possibly damaging homes and vehicles. Power outages could be possible, and roads could be closed due to downed trees and wires.

Large hail and lightning could pose dangers, and the NWS urges anyone who sees lightning or hears thunder to seek shelter immediately.

The Baltimore County Office of Emergency Management said roads in Essex, Parkville, Middle River, White Marsh and Perry Hall are flooded and have downed wires. Several drivers had to be rescued, officials said.

We have SIGNIFICANT flooding on roadways in the area below. We also have several roads with wires across them. Stay off of roads in this area! DO NOT DRIVE. Stay home.

Multiple drivers have been rescued from flooded roads today.https://t.co/wca91F3fgH — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) July 17, 2021

Similarly, the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association reported multiple rescues from floodwaters and a propane leak in buildings on Pulaski Highway.

ROSEDALE 28-5 7800 PULASKI HY – FLOODWATER RESCUE. MULTIPLE RESCUES BEING MADE. ALSO 7801 PULASKI HY – PROPANE LEAK AT THE BUILDINGS, FULL FIRE BOX REQUESTED — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) July 17, 2021

ROSEDALE 16-9 PULASKI HY & CONTRACTOR RD – VEHICLE IN FLOODWATER. 2 PEOPLE RESCUED FROM VEHICLE IN FLOODWATER. — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) July 17, 2021

A tree fell into a house in the 500 block of Chalcot Square in Essex, but no one was injured, said the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson.

Things are very busy on the east side of Baltimore County. So much that #pvfc29 Engine 291 was closest unit to investigate a tree into a house in the 500 block of Chalcot Sq, #Essex. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/pmUHut9rOl — Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) July 17, 2021

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Between 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain already fell.

A new *Flash Flood Warning* issued for portions of Baltimore County." Turn around don't drown." @wjz pic.twitter.com/JVuJgO9rzo — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 17, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil and Prince George’s Counties until 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

A *Flash Flood Watch* remains in effect until 2AM tonight. @wjz pic.twitter.com/WHuvklJmBR — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 17, 2021

Here's a check at current alerts in place. @wjz pic.twitter.com/d4U8xeaBG9 — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 17, 2021

The NWS said that multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. They could potentially linger into early Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts are estimated at one to inches per hour. Rainfall could possibly be heavier causing flash flooding in areas.

