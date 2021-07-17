(CNN) — It’s National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18.

Here’s where you can get deals and freebies around Maryland.

Baskin-Robbins: With any $10 or more purchase, customers on Sunday can get free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand in chocolate mint or strawberry banana. You can also get $5 off a $20 or more when ordering Baskin-Robbins through Uber Eats, DoorDash or Postmates from July 18-24.

Brusters: On any day, children under 40 inches get a free baby cone, and if you’re bringing you’re dog, they can get a free doggie sundae too! You can also get a $3 reward for joining Brusters Sweet Rewards program.

Burger King: Sign up and with any $1 purchase, you’ll get a free vanilla soft serve cup or cone this month.

Carvel: Visit Carvel on Sunday and try one of their new churro products, and you’ll get a treat next time you visit. Or use this coupon for $3 off their products at a grocery store. You can also enter for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Cold Stone Creamery: The ice cream chain says they will reveal their own deal Sunday. Check back into their socials to find out.

Dairy Queen: Download the Dairy Queen app and get $1 off any size dipped cones, not including kid cones. Make sure you visit a participating Dairy Queen store for the deal!

DoorDash: Until Sunday, DoorDash is giving away a million free pints of ice cream. Just use the code ICECREAM on orders $20 or more.

Friendly’s: Purchase your favorite Friendly’s ice cream at any store that carries it, upload your receipt, and you’ll get $5 back on Venmo.

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free ice cream scoop with your purchase until Sunday in store or with the code ICECREAMDAY online for local delivery.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams: Jeni’s has partnered with Minnidip, maker of custom inflatables, to create Jeni’s ice cream-themed pool floats. Through Sunday the 18th, orders are 18% off.

Marble Slab Creamery: The chain promises a “sweet surprise” Sunday for those who have downloaded its Slab Happy Rewards app. Plus, all month, app users get $5 off ice cream kits.

Whole Foods: Get 35% off any ice cream at Whole Foods until July 20.

7-Eleven: Join the convenience store’s loyalty program to get a free Slurpee anytime this month.

So, this weekend, don’t think of your sweet tooth as a guilty pleasure, but maybe a patriotic duty.

