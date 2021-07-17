WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Three people were shot outside of Nationals Park in DC as a Washington Nationals game was in progress Saturday night, police said.

The Washington Nationals said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. outside the third base gate and encouraged attendees to exit the ballpark through the center field and right field gates.

The Metropolitan Police said there appears to be no ongoing threat to the public, but the investigation is still active.

During a press conference Saturday night, DC police described it as a “shootout” between two cars outside the stadium. One of the cars was recovered and police are interviewing two people from that car. Both were hospitalized.

One female victim was an innocent bystander and police said was “expected to be OK.”

CBS Reporter Kris Van Cleave said he was inside the stadium heard three bangs and said people started running.

Fans running for the outfield exit after a sound that could have been gunshots. pic.twitter.com/G8YXhfVhk8 — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) July 18, 2021

A lot of people in the stands became very upset during the confusion.

“It was a very intense situation. People were crawling under the bleachers, crawling under the seats. It was one of those moments where you’re like, ‘What is going on? What is happening,” one attendee said.

Video shows fans rushing for the exits, ducking in between seats and running into the dugouts and clubhouses.

Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021 READ MORE: Reisterstown's Christian Life Church Helps Needy Post-Pandemic With Food Pantry

Although initially fans were told to stay inside the stadium, about 15 minutes later they were told to exit safely.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The game was suspended in the sixth inning. It has been postponed to 1:05 p.m. Sunday, the Nationals said. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both games Sunday.

Tonight's game has been suspended due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park. It will resume tomorrow, Sunday, July 18, at 1:05 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/PAGf0uYZ9Y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

