  WJZ 13

By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Three people were shot outside of Nationals Park in DC as a Washington Nationals game was in progress Saturday night, police said.

The Washington Nationals said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. outside the third base gate and encouraged attendees to exit the ballpark through the center field and right field gates.

People are seen leaving the Nationals Park stadium as the game between the Nationals and the San Diego Padres was interrupted due to a shooting outside the stadium in Washington, DC, on July 17, 2021. – Four people were shot outside a baseball stadium crowded with thousands of spectators in the US capital on Saturday, causing the game to be abruptly halted as spectators were ushered out.Photo by BEN SHEPPARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police said there appears to be no ongoing threat to the public, but the investigation is still active.

During a press conference Saturday night, DC police described it as a “shootout” between two cars outside the stadium. One of the cars was recovered and police are interviewing two people from that car. Both were hospitalized.

One female victim was an innocent bystander and police said was “expected to be OK.”

CBS Reporter Kris Van Cleave said he was inside the stadium heard three bangs and said people started running.

A lot of people in the stands became very upset during the confusion.

“It was a very intense situation. People were crawling under the bleachers, crawling under the seats. It was one of those moments where you’re like, ‘What is going on? What is happening,” one attendee said.

Video shows fans rushing for the exits, ducking in between seats and running into the dugouts and clubhouses.

Although initially fans were told to stay inside the stadium, about 15 minutes later they were told to exit safely.

The game was suspended in the sixth inning. It has been postponed to 1:05 p.m. Sunday, the Nationals said. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both games Sunday.

CBS Baltimore Staff