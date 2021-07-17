REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A local church is handing out bags of food, from fruits to vegetables, for people in need. It’s all part of their plan to help people get back on their feet after the pandemic.

“We are giving out boxes of food to people in our community. No questions asked anyone can come,” said Carol Lane Williams of Christian Life Church.

It’s all hands on deck at the Christian Life Church.

“We have fruit and vegetables we have cabbage, we have carrots, apples, onions,” Williams said.

Through a partnershi[ with the Maryland Food Bank, Williams said the church is putting together boxes of produce for people in need.

“So many people are starving, man, and this is my church. I’ve been here for 20 years, and they’re a blessing,” said Michael Handy of Baltimore. “They help people out when they can, and it’s what we all need to do in times of need. We need to help one another.”

Williams said the pandemic put a lot of stress on families who were struggling to pay bills or figure out where their next meal is coming from. She said their program, “Pantry on the Go,” will help ease some of that pressure.

“We don’t ask any questions because we realize that sometimes it’s embarrassing for people. So we just want people to feel comfortable knowing they can come here and get that food,” she said.

Handy said the pantry is a blessing during difficult times.

“It means a lot because it spreads more love than all the hate that’s going on further down in the city. We need to get together and start living as one,” he said.

The church said they plan on handing out food again next month on Aug. 7.