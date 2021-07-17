MARYLAND HEATWAVEHeat Advisory Issued For Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Shooting, Washington, Washington Nationals, Washington Nationals Park

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Four people were shot outside of Nationals Park in Washington as a Washington Nationals game was in progress Saturday.

The Washington Nationals said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. outside the third base gate and encouraged attendees to exit the ballpark through the center field and right field gates.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan, Coast Guard Rescue Boaters, One Of Whom Was Injured, Near Tolchester Beach

The Washington Police said there appears to be no ongoing threat to the public, but the investigation is still active.

There is no word on the injuries the victims suffered.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Public Library System Opens Community Pantry in Westfield Annapolis Mall

MORE NEWS: Candace Antwine, Anne Arundel County School Board Member, Died Friday

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff