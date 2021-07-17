WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Four people were shot outside of Nationals Park in Washington as a Washington Nationals game was in progress Saturday.
The Washington Nationals said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. outside the third base gate and encouraged attendees to exit the ballpark through the center field and right field gates.
The Washington Police said there appears to be no ongoing threat to the public, but the investigation is still active.
There is no word on the injuries the victims suffered.
Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021
