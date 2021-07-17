BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were shot and injured in an early morning shooting Saturday, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital to investigate two walk-in shooting victims seeking treatment.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 42 year-old man and a 49 year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims told investigators that they were shot in the 1900 block of McCullough Street.
Central District Shooting detectives were summoned to the hospital and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at (410)396-2411.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at (410)396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.