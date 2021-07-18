WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help in identifying and locating a vehicle connected to a shooting outside of Nationals Park.
Three people were shot outside of Nationals Park in DC as a Washington Nationals game was in progress Saturday night.READ MORE: Gov. Hogan Renews COVID State of Emergency In Maryland
Police have released photos of a vehicle that is connected to the shooting.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side wheel and dark tinted windows.READ MORE: Vehicle Collision on US-340 Leaves One Dead
The vehicle is believed to be displaying a Virginia temporary tag.
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Rate Continues To Rise
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.