By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Eight people were injured including a 2-year-old after a deck collapsed in Glen Burnie on Sunday.

Police responded to the 400 block of Wistful Vista Court shortly after 5 p.m. Officials said approximately a 6×6 section of the deck failed.

Two people were taken to Shock Trauma with possibly serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the ages of the injured range from 2-years-old to 63-years-old.

