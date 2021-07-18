GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Eight people were injured including a 2-year-old after a deck collapsed in Glen Burnie on Sunday.
Police responded to the 400 block of Wistful Vista Court shortly after 5 p.m. Officials said approximately a 6×6 section of the deck failed.
Two people were taken to Shock Trauma with possibly serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the ages of the injured range from 2-years-old to 63-years-old.
