ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan signed a support order for the 45-day administrative grace period, which will allow certain regulations to continue to be relaxed.
The order, which Hogan signed on July 12, provides additional support for the 45-day grace period which began on July 1.
This support will allow certain COVID-19 regulations to be relaxed instead of removed to complete the administrative transition out of the pandemic.
This includes provisions such as renewing driver's licenses, winding down emergency health operations and the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19.
Correction: In the original version of this article, we stated that Governor Larry Hogan signed a state of emergency on Sunday, but in actuality his order allowed for more support during a 45-day grace period following the state of emergency. We apologize for this error.