ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Storms that moved through the Baltimore region Saturday afternoon caused damage and flooding — even destroying some people’s homes.

Strong winds, lightning and heavy rain wreaked havoc across parts of eastern Baltimore County on Saturday.

Floodwaters came up and into the basement of a home in Rosedale while the wind brought down a tree right behind it, shocking Shannon Isella who watched it all happen from inside a neighbor’s home.

“I was in the kitchen window and we just seen the tree come up like two feet out the ground and just topple over. It was crazy,” she said.

First responders also had to rescue many drivers who got stuck on roads while trying to drive through floodwaters…

Nearby in Essex, trees fell onto apartment buildings on Garden Drive.

“I didn’t know what was going on. All I heard was a big old boom,” said Tammy Aio, who was in her apartment on the bottom floor of the building just below where this tree fell.

“It was like an earthquake. Like something was just… and that’s what we thought at first it was an earthquake but we didn’t know that a tree fell,” Aio said.

And now, the Baltimore County Fire Department says several people in this neighborhood are without a home.

“We do have some major structural damage to multiple buildings here which are all multi-family dwellings, so the fire department and buildings have condemned three structures,” said Marcus Johnson, Baltimore County Fire deputy chief.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, neighbors are getting help and the community is coming together to help them all get through this tough time.

It was a very busy day for first responders. Baltimore County Fire officials were trying to tally up all the calls they had. They confirmed 14 storm-related calls this afternoon and evening.

As of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, 466 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers remain without power. About 10,000 customers were affected. Most of those outages are in eastern Baltimore County.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.