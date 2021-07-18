DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Members of the Dundalk community held a memorial cookout on Sunday to honor the life of Tariq Alston who was shot and killed 13 years ago.
Alston's case still remains open and the person who killed him has yet to be found. The organization "Mothers of Murdered Sons" hosted a barbeque event to bring attention to his case and to support Alston's mother Daphene and others who lost their children to violence.
"We do this in memory of him because it's so important that we tell the people that this is not normal and this shouldn't be happening. We do celebrate his life because he deserves to be celebrated," said Daphene Alston.
The group also held a memorial service for Tariq.
MORE NEWS: