BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens hosted their second job fair at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Last month, they hosted a job fair to fill stadium staff positions and hired 200 people and because of the success, they decided to do it again.

For Samuel Pate, working at M&T Bank Stadium on game days would be a dream job. “I love the Ravens. The Ravens is all I play with on Madden,” he said.

The lifelong Ravens fan was at the stadium on Sunday hoping to land a warehouse position during the team’s second job fair.

“I had missed the first one that they had down here, so when I saw it on Facebook yesterday that they was having another one today, I was like ‘this is my second chance’ and I going to be here,” said Pate.

Pate got the job and a surprise visit to the locker room.

“It is a way to welcome everybody to our flock and it is a way to get drafted like players on draft night,” Colleen Helak.

The Ravens want to hire several hundred employees for various positions and they ask that they commit to working at least ten home games a year. There are opportunities to work more.

“As you know, Garth Brooks was just announced so that will be an opportunity to work. Stadium practices are another time to work and if our marketing time has another event at the stadium, that is another time to work,” Helak added.

Pate is looking forward to gamedays and going to work with his favorite football team.

“This is absolutely awesome. The heart is beating so fast,” Pate added.

The team is still hiring for positions. For more information, visit: www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs.