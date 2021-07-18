BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Charmery will be offering free sprinkles all day long for National Ice Cream Day!
They also launched a brand new limited flavor Honeydew Jasmine Cucumber. It is a combination of delicious sweet honeydew melons, cucumbers and fragrant jasmine.READ MORE: Gov. Hogan Signs Order To Help Support Services During Post COVID Grace Period
READ MORE: Howard County Continues To Lead Maryland In Vaccinations, 79.1% Of Eligible Residents Fully Vaccinated
MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?
Happy National Ice Cream Day!