COVID-19 In MarylandMaryland Positivity Rate Continues To Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Free Sprinkles, Maryland, national ice cream day, The Charmery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Charmery will be offering free sprinkles all day long for National Ice Cream Day!

They also launched a brand new limited flavor Honeydew Jasmine Cucumber. It is a combination of delicious sweet honeydew melons, cucumbers and fragrant jasmine.

READ MORE: Gov. Hogan Signs Order To Help Support Services During Post COVID Grace Period

READ MORE: Howard County Continues To Lead Maryland In Vaccinations, 79.1% Of Eligible Residents Fully Vaccinated

 

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?

Happy National Ice Cream Day!

CBS Baltimore Staff