BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are dead and one woman is injured after three separate shootings, according to Baltimore City Police.

On July 17, around 10:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 36 year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the buttocks. The woman told investigators that she was shot in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road.

Northwest District Shooting detectives were summoned to the hospital and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at (410)396-2466.

Later, around 11:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Ashton Street to investigate a report of gunfire.

Officers responded and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the shock trauma by ambulance and was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

On Sunday, around 10:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Lexington Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 45 year-old victim was transported to shock trauma and pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.