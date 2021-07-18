FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A vehicle collision on US-340 has left one man dead Sunday morning, according to Maryland State Police.
Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to a vehicle collision on westbound US-340 just west of St. Marks Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Nissan Altima was traveling the wrong way on westbound route 340 heading east.
The Nissan then collided with a red Ford Focus traveling westbound on Route 340.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as Tiara Marie Sprinkel, 24, of Virginia. She was transported to shock trauma in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford Focus was identified as Brett Lee Warner, 55, of Maryland. Warner was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.