BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lottery officials announced the state paid more than $27.2 million in prizes in seven days beginning on Sunday, July 4, and ending on Sunday, July 11.
Officials said that 27 Marland Lottery players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more. Scratch-off tickets sold in Annapolis and Waldorf paid off $250,000 and $100,000 respectively along with another six prizes of $50,000 won across the region.
Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:
- $250,000 Prize
Cash, Quick Save Mart, 524 Defense Highway, Annapolis
- $100,000 Prize
• $1,000 Loaded, Commerce Liquors, 11919 Business Park Drive, Waldorf
- $50,000 Prizes
• $500 Loaded, Royal Farms #065, 630 Edgewood Road, Edgewood
• Max A Million, Goshen Beer & Wine, 9150 Rothbury Drive, Montgomery Village
• VIP Club, Lansdowne Citgo, 2810 Hammonds Ferry Road, Baltimore
- $20,000 Prize
• Ravens $2 ticket, Brantwood Liquors, 1076 Augustine Herman Highway, Elkton
- $10,000 Prizes
• $100 Loaded, Wawa #581-E, 3500 Woodsdale Road, Abingdon
• $10,000 Extreme Green, Murphy’s Town & Country, 21270 Abell Road, Avenue
• $10,000 Extreme Green, 7-Eleven #23698, 6401 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore
• $5,000 Loaded, Zip-In Food Mart, 3599 East-West Highway, Hyattsville
• Bonus Bingo X20, Bowie Exxon, 1500 Crain Highway North, Bowie
• Cash, Chesapeake Beer and Wine, 36380 Old Ocean City Road, Willards
• Holiday Luck X10, 7-Eleven #11727, 5114 River Road, Bethesda
• Max A Million, Aberdeen Sunoco, 607 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen
Fast Play and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings From July 12 through July 18:
- FAST PLAY
• $50,000 Jackpot Party ticket sold July 12 at Mimi’s Station, 12020 Rousby Hall Road, Lusby (unclaimed as of July 19)
• $50,000 Money Multiplier ticket sold July 15 at 7-Eleven #32311, 2800 Mountain Road, Pasadena (claimed)
• $10,000 Blackjack ticket sold July 15 at Wawa #8513-E, 1001 Patrick Street, Frederick (unclaimed as of July 19)
• $10,000 Bloomin’ Bucks ticket sold July 17 at Safeway #3257, 1800 Rockville Pike suite 5, Rockville (unclaimed as of July 19)
• $10,000 Diamond Mine ticket sold July 16 at Young Gourmet Beer and Wine, 3422 Olney-Laytonsville Road, Olney (unclaimed as of July 19)
- KENO
• $62,500 ticket sold July 16 at 7-Eleven #16342, 1042 West Patrick Street, Frederick (unclaimed as of July 19)
- RACETRAX
• $30,734 ticket sold July 15 at Plaza Liquors, 5722 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)
• $30,734 ticket sold July 15 West Baltimore Grocery, 1206 West Baltimore Street in Baltimore (unclaimed as of July 19)
• $30,734 ticket sold July 15 at Classic Beer and Wine, 891 Rockville Pike Suite C, Rockville (unclaimed as of July 19)
• $23,345 ticket sold July 15 at Bunker Hill Liquors, 9800 Bunker Hill Road, Waldorf (claimed)
• $20,820 ticket sold July 15 at E&C Mid Atlantic #7304, 100 North Frederick Road, Gaithersburg (claimed)
• $15,367 ticket sold July 15 at Coventry Way Exxon, 6441 Coventry Way, Clinton (claimed)
• $11,672 ticket sold July 15 at South Potomac Shell, 9100 Livingston Road, Fort Washington (unclaimed as of July 19)